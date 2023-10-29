{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Israeli army once again calls on Gaza civilians to leave for south

Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Daniel Hagari said that "civilians in the northern Gaza Strip and Gaza City should temporarily move south of Wadi Gaza to safer areas where they can receive water, food and medicine"

TEL AVIV, October 29. /TASS/. The Israeli authorities have again called on civilians in the northern areas of the Gaza Strip to evacuate to the south amid the expansion of the ground operation, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

"Today we reiterate the urgency of this warning. Civilians in the northern Gaza Strip and Gaza City should temporarily move south of Wadi Gaza to safer areas where they can receive water, food and medicine," he pointed out.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking more than 200 hostages, including children, women and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also underway in the West Bank.

IsraelIsraeli-Palestinian conflict
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Families of Gaza hostages ask Israel to avoid actions that could harm them
According to the Jerusalem Post, those who attended the rally also advocated that the Israeli government consider exchanging all hostages held in Gaza for all captured Hamas militants
Ukraine sustains roughly 110 military losses in Kherson direction in past day
Ukrainian troops also lost a Giatsint howitzer and a Msta-B howitzer
Turkey does not consider pullout from NATO — Erdogan’s party
Earlier, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Ethem Sancak, said that Turkey might leave NATO in five to six months due to provocative actions against Ankara
Explosions occur in Khmelnitsky region of Ukraine
At the time the explosions were reported, an air raid alert was in effect in the region, but it has now been lifted
UN Security Council to hold meeting on Middle East conflict on October 30 — Brazil mission
Earlier, the UAE requested the meeting after the Israeli military announced it was expanding ground operations in the Gaza Strip
Former Ukrainian parliament member Tsarev in grave condition after assassination attempt
According to the statement, the information about the attack on Oleg Tsarev has been confirmed by his relatives
US seeks to subjugate UN, Russian Security Council official says
Alexey Shevtsov added that the OSCE has already lost its ability to efficiently resolve security issues, including settlement of conflicts, and now "directly serves geopolitical interests of the US and the EU"
Safe defense line built by Russian forces near Kremennaya in LPR — volunteer
Mikhail Zaplavnov noted that the situation in this area was quieter than it was some two to three months ago
'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies at 55 — TMZ portal
According to the portal, the actor was found Saturday at an L.A.-area home
More than 8,000 people died in Israeli attacks in Gaza since start of escalation
Since the beginning of the armed conflict between Israeli troops and Palestinian radical groups in Gaza on October 7, the number of wounded people has reached 19,000
Palestinian-Israeli conflict provokes tensions across entire region — Kremlin Spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stated that there are no concerns that Russian forces deployed in Syria can get involved in the conflict
Netanyahu claims Iran provides 90% of Hamas' military budget
However, the Israeli Prime Minister noted that he had no information that Iran could have been directly involved in planning an attack by Hamas supporters on Israeli territory that occurred on October 7
Lavrov doubts talks on two-state solution for Palestine, Israel could take place now
According to Russia’s top diplomat, they will hardly engage right now
Hamas promises Moscow to release eight Russians held hostage — MFA
Earlier, representatives of the Hamas group visited Moscow, where they met with Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov
Lukashenko calls to hold talks 'on land and peace' in Ukraine
The Belarusian leader noted that the need for prompt beginning of negotiations is also indicated by Washington’s hints for Ukraine that the US aid for Kiev is "not limitless"
Governor says Maine shooting suspect found dead
Janet Mills also said that US President Joe Biden has already been informed about this
Mike Pence drops out of US presidential race
He sought to become the Republican nominee for US president in the 2024 election
Press review: US, Russia may renew strategic dialogue and Israel punishes UN with visa ban
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 26th
Israeli diplomats left Turkey 10 days before Foreign Minister's call
According to a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry, there are no Israeli diplomats in Turkey now
Abbas calls for emergency summit of Arab states on Gaza
Palestinian President said about it at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization
Drones attacks US base near oil field in Syria
There were powerful explosions at the base
Two Ukrainian MICV crews surrender near Avdeevka
Ten Ukrainian soldiers surrendered, including seriously wounded ones
Russian air defense forces down Ukrainian Su-25, MiG-29 fighter jets in past day
It happened over the localities of Daryevka in the Kherson Region and Ternovka in the Dnepr Region
Nine people become victims in Israeli shelling in central Gaza Strip — Al Arabiya TV
Meanwhile, violent clashes between the Israeli military and Palestinians took place on Sunday night in the east of the city of Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip
Russian forces repel three Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk direction — top brass
The enemy losing 50 troops and three pickup trucks
Lavrov cautions world against crisis for `decades, if not ages’ in Gaza
Russian Foreign Minister said as he urged humanitarian efforts to rescue the Gaza population
Russian air defense forces intercept 4 ATACMS missiles, 2 JDAM bombs, 8 HIMARS rockets
Russian air defense also destroyed 36 Ukrainian drones in the past day
British-US NGO involved in training teenage saboteurs in Ukraine — Russian agent
Most of its trainees were women and teenagers
Russia’s missile strike wipes out Ukrainian army’s ammo train in Dnepropetrovsk area
It is reported that Russian assault teams conducted successful offensive operations in the Donetsk area and improved their forward edge position over the past day
Protesters rally in Ukraine demanding demobilization, rotation for Ukrainian soldiers
The protests took place in Kiev, Poltava and Odessa
Turkey to celebrate 100th anniversary of the republic
The main festive events will be held in Istanbul and Ankara with the participation of President Tayyip Erdogan
Russian air defense systems destroy 36 Ukrainian drones over Black Sea, Crimea
According to the Ministry of Defense, the devices were of the airplane type
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr downs Ukrainian Su-25 fighter outside Kherson
It also destroyed D-30 howitzer and ammunition near the settlement of Tyaginka
Putin says Prigozhin’s plane didn’t sustain any external impact
He went on to say that the dead bodies were not tested for alcohol and drugs, although such tests should have been carried out
Biden ineligible to be elected US president if born in Israel — Russian diplomat
During a visit to Tel Aviv, the US president said that he was born in Israel, but according to open sources Biden was born on November 20, 1942 in Pennsylvania in the US
Aerospace Forces get world’s heaviest serial transport helicopter Mi-26T2V — official
"The army aviation’s fleet is annually updated to include new and modernized aircraft," the commander of the Russian Army Aviation Igor Romanov said
Russian forces destroy 2 Leopard tanks, 85 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area
It is also reported that Russian forces struck four Ukrainian army brigades in the south Donetsk area, eliminating roughly 100 enemy troops over the past day
Israeli communications minister says ties with Elon Musk’s Starlink severed
US businessman pledged his Starlink’s connectivity support for internationally recognized organizations helping in the Gaza Strip
Hezbollah, Hamas, Islamic Jihad leaders resolve to defeat Israel
Tensions in the Middle East flared up on October 7 when Hamas militants launched an incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip
Russian efforts aimed at stabilizing southern Lebanon — Russian ambassador
According to Alexander Rudakov, even before the current events, the situation remained tense in southern Lebanon
No limits for Kiev, up to nuclear terrorism — Russian Foreign Ministry
The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova reported that on the evening of October 26, the Ukrainian military deliberately attacked the Kursk nuclear power plant using three unmanned aerial vehicles, one of the UAVs filled with explosives crashed into a dry container storage facility, damaging its walls
Russia terminates cross-border cooperation agreement with Finland — Foreign Ministry
According to the statement, Finland’s confrontational actions against Russia include the severing of trading, economic and interregional ties, as well as direct people-to-people contacts
Ukrainians lose roughly 160 troops in Donetsk area in past day
Also, a US-made M-119 howitzer was hit
Israeli PM Netanyahu refuses to order wide-scale ground operation in Gaza — NYT
The media outlet claims that Netanyahu’s refusal indicates disagreements within the cabinet, with some ministers considering a less ambitious invasion plan
UN Security Council to hold meeting on humanitarian situation in Ukraine on October 31
Brazil’s Permanent Mission to the UN reported about it
Orionid meteor shower to reach peak at night on October 22
The Orionids are observed in October every year
DPR reports 15 Ukrainian shelling attacks in past day
There were no reports of civilian casualties
Medvedev predicts 'bloody consequences' of Israeli ground operation in Gaza Strip
The politician believes that the West is very tired of the Ukraine theme and, thus, has "enthusiastically shifted to supporting Israel"
Slovak PM reiterates no support for new anti-Russian sanctions if they harm country
According to Robert Fico, Bratislava will not support the next EU anti-Russian sanctions in the field of nuclear energy
Russia’s UN envoy says US deliberately seeks to escalate Ukraine conflict
Dmitry Polyansky reminded the audience of the words of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who said that the authorities in Kiev did not agree to peace during the negotiations with Moscow last March because Washington did not allow them to do so
Russian forces seize control of major Ukrainian strongpoint in Zaporozhye — politician
According to Vladimir Rogov, the Russian military is taking more of the initiative in the Vremevka area
Russian forces wipe out 4 Leopard tanks in Zaporozhye area over past day
According to Vladimir Rogov, intense artillery duels are underway in the Orekhov direction
Palestinians not to leave Gaza for Egypt - ambassador to Russia
Israeli ground operation to draw countries into war, Abdel Hafiz Nofal said
Israel confirms hitting Gaza Strip `from air, ground and sea’ — ambassador to Russia
Alexander Ben Zvi noted that it has not been a large-scale offensive yet
Khrizantema missile enables Russian gunships to strike targets outside enemy air defenses
"Pilots have already highly valued the upgraded helicopters’ combat capabilities that have increased substantially," the chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ Army Aviation stated
FACTBOX: What is known about attempted murder of Oleg Tsaryov
The Federal Security Service of Russia initiated a criminal case over charges of attempted murder of a public figure
General Afzalov appointed chief of Russia’s Aerospace Forces — Defense Ministry
Viktor Afzalov was appointed chief of staff, first deputy commander of the Eastern Military District’s Air Force and Air Defense Army in 2012, commander of the District’s Air Force and Air Defense Army in July 2017 and chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ Main Staff in August 2018
Russia’s foreign ministry says Israel launched ground offensive in Gaza on Oct. 28
The Russian Foreign Ministry described the move as yet another stage in the escalation between Palestine and Israel.
Pentagon announces plans to produce B61 gravity bomb variant
The department indicated that this decision "meets the requirements of rapidly changing security conditions"
EU discussing 12th package of sanctions including ban on export of Russian diamonds
Ursula von der Leyen did not specify the timing of the adoption of the 12th package of sanctions
Press review: Russia gives nuclear triad workout and EU’s sanctions well finally runs dry
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 27th
Israeli troops enter Gaza to wipe out Hamas, free hostages — Netanyahu
Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7, when many Israelis living in the settlements near the border were killed and more than 200 people, including children, women and the elderly, were taken hostage
Abbas calls for respite from hostilities — Palestinian ambassador to Russia
The Palestinian leader does not rule out negotiations
Defense firm delivers new batch of T-90M main battle tanks to Russian troops
It is reported that the tanks feature a new turret, next-generation reactive armor, a new cannon, advanced communications and a more powerful engine
Russian Defense Ministry renames peacekeepers’ operation area in Karabakh
In order to ensure road traffic security, two posts were deployed in the Khankendi (Stepanakert) area
There is no justifying terrorism, Kremlin reiterates
"As regards Gaza, we have also repeatedly said that it is facing a humanitarian crisis that is of concern almost the world over," Dmitry Peskov added
Russian gas makes up 10% of total French imports of this fuel — minister
The share of Russian gas imports is 15% at the European level, France's Minister for Energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher said
Israel rejects UNGA resolution calling for Gaza ceasefire, intends to eliminate Hamas
А-50 plane that was attacked never flew into Ukraine — Lukashenko
On Tuesday, Lukashenko announced an agent of Ukrainian special services and his accomplices had been detained in Belarus for their involvement in the sabotage attack on the A-50 aircraft at the Machulishchy airfield near Minsk
Norwegian ambassador summoned to Russian foreign ministry
The ministry slammed the actions by the Sor-Varanger municipality’s mayor, who personally removed the Russian consulate general’s wreaths, as an act of vandalism and an example of Russophobia and disrespect to the memory of fallen soldiers
Turkey to declare Israel a war criminal - Erdogan
Turkish President lambasted Israel as an invader and a group, pointing out that the Palestinian movement Hamas is not a terrorist organization
Recurring snowfalls in Sahara Desert verify global warming, says top Russian meteorologist
On January 7, snow blanketed the Sahara Desert north of Algeria’s city of Ain Sefra
Iran’s Raisi says Israel crossed ‘red lines’
It may force everyone to take action, Iranian President noted
Netanyahu denies claims he was warned about Hamas attack
In a statement posted on the Israeli Prime Minister's page on the social network X, it is said that all security officials assessed that the movement was "restrained and turned to a settlement"
Russian forces destroy 31 Ukrainian warplanes, 3 helicopters since October 1
Over 50 soldiers from six Ukrainian army brigades voluntarily surrendered to Russian troops over the past week
Conflict in Ukraine moving to escalation peak — Serbian President
Developments in Ukraine are contributing to mounting pressure on Serbia in the context of sanctions, Aleksandar Vucic added
Israel ready to flood Hamas underground tunnels where hostages may be held — Hersh
The American journalist also said that the Israeli army continues to bombard the gas into ruins
Israeli troops enter Gaza to wipe out Hamas, free hostages - Netanyahu
It is a war with clearly defined objectives, Israeli Prime Minister said
About 20% of weapons sent to Kiev end up on black market – Russia’s UN mission
Dmitry Polyansky said that some of the weapons supplied to Kiev are "in the darknet, which means that it is available to anyone"
Israel proposes ceasefire to Hamas in exchange for release of hostages — Al Arabiya
The Palestinian movement turned down this proposal
Firearms being smuggled from Ukraine to Russia, Putin says
The president offered the Security Council to discuss the issue of arms trafficking in Russia in general
Russian Embassy in Israel slams attempts to accuse Moscow of supporting terrorism
According to the statement, Russia finds absolutely unacceptable any attempts to accuse it of supporting terrorism and thereby distort and erode its fundamental approaches
Ukraine loses roughly 100 troops, tank in Krasny Liman direction in past day
Also Ukrainians lost two armored vehicles and three cars
Israeli naval commando unit raids southern Gaza Strip overnight
Earlier on Friday, the Israeli military informed about another overnight raid, involving fighter jets and drones, in central Gaza, adding that the troops pulled out of the area after accomplishing it
Putin pledges further support to Russia’s nuclear space tug project
"We are the frontrunners in this area, and others are trailing behind. This is a very important subject. We have just <…> discussed the matter," Putin said
Press review: Sweden in NATO door as Erdogan gives up and war costs stymie Israel’s growth
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 25th
Hamas claims to have disrupted Israeli ground offensive in Gaza
According to Hamas, "the enemy suffered heavy military losses"
Russia set for active, constructive work within 'Caspian Five' format, says Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that the joint work of the Caspian littoral states is "an important factor to ensure security, stability and sustainable development throughout the territory of Eurasia"
Ukrainian forces lose 150 fighters, HIMARS MLRS in Donetsk area — Battlegroup South
It is reported that the group also destroyed 14 enemy drones in the areas of Vesyoloye and Spornoye
EU leaders omit Ukrainian counteroffensive both in Summit statement, press conference
The rather lengthy statement of the EU Summit on Ukraine, which contains 14 clauses, does not mention Kiev’s counter-offensive even once
Southern neighbors of US to regain stolen lands — Russian Security Council’s secretary
Nikolay Patrushev speculates that country may split into the North and the South again to get back to its original shape
Russian forces repel several attacks near Kopani, Zaporozhye Region — official
Vladimir Rogov added that the Russian military continue to advance on Ukrainian positions in forest belts of the Zaporozhye Region north of Priyutnoye
Russia’s PM expresses condolences over Li Keqiang's death
Mikhail Mishustin pointed to Li Keqiang's "great personal contribution to the strengthening of Russian-Chinese relations"
Gaza operation to be lengthy, require patience — Israeli defense minister
Yoav Gallant also noted that "huge emotional stability" will be needed
Death toll in coal mine accident in central Kazakhstan rises to 36
The search for 11 miners continues
Lukashenko warns Israel, West against initiating war on Iran lest it trigger World War III
According to the Belarusian leader, the fact that parties to the conflict use weapons made in this or that country proves nothing
Hamas repels Israeli attack in eastern Gaza – agency
According to SANA, Israeli forces were forced out of the Palestinian enclave after they were ambushed by resistance forces
Hamas ready to swap all Palestinian detainees for all hostages — Gaza leader
The words of the leader of the movement were quoted by Al Hadath TV channel
Battlegroup Center repels four Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area
The representative of the combat group, Alexander Savchuk, said that the combat group struck the assault groups of the 63rd Ukrainian mechanized brigade in the Torsky area
Russian forces strike Ukrainian Air Force command outpost at Kanatovo Airfield
Operational-tactical and army aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of Russian battlegroups struck Ukrainian manpower and military equipment in 117 areas in the past 24 hours
Hamas leader orders to make lists of Palestinians in Israeli prisons
Yahya Sinwar made it clear that these authorities of Hamas must be "in a state of constant readiness in case of unexpected developments on the next stage"
