Israeli diplomats left Turkey 10 days before Foreign Minister's call

ISTANBUL, October 29. /TASS/. Israeli diplomats, including Ambassador to Ankara Irit Lilian, left Turkey 10 days ago, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in response to a statement by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

Earlier Cohen announced that Tel Aviv was immediately recalling its diplomats after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s harsh statements against Israel.

"There are no Israeli diplomats in Turkey now. They have already left our country. On October 18, a note sent to our ministry stated that they would leave Turkey on October 19 for security reasons. It is difficult to understand who Cohen ordered to return," the source said as quoted by the Anadolu Agency.

Speaking at a rally of thousands in Istanbul in support of Palestine on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara would declare Israel a war criminal for the "massacre" committed in Gaza.

On the same day, the Israeli Foreign Minister announced that his country was immediately recalling its diplomats from Turkey to reassess bilateral relations.