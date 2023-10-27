Spain permits repatriation of remains of McAfee founder, two years after his death

MADRID, October 27. /TASS/. A Spanish court has allowed the remains of American and British programmer and businessman John McAfee, who died more than two years ago, to be repatriated from the country, the High Court of Catalonia’s press service stated.

According to the press service, the court of inquiry "issued notification of the order authorizing the removal of McAfee's body."

The judicial instance had closed the legal inquiry into the death of the programmer in September. McAfee was found dead in his cell in a Barcelona provincial prison in the summer of 2021 after a court had approved his extradition to the United States. The results of a forensic examination showed that McAfee had committed suicide.

As reported by the El Pais newspaper, the businessman's wife had previously appealed the decision to dismiss the case because she had doubts about the circumstances of his death.

John McAfee founded McAfee, a major developer of antivirus software, in 1987. In 2011, the company was acquired by Intel Corporation. In 2020, the businessman was detained in Spain at the request of US authorities, which had charged McAfee with tax evasion.