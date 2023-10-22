Netanyahu warns Hezbollah against entering conflict

TEL AVIV, October 22. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Hezbollah against opening a second from against Israel.

"I can't tell you now if Hezbollah will decide to fully enter the war. If Hezbollah decides to enter the war, they will be making the biggest mistake of their lives. And we will hit them with an unimaginable force. It will mean devastation for them and the state of Lebanon," he said on Sunday when meeting with Israeli soldiers on the country’s northern border.

According to an official transcript released by his office, Netanyahu said, "We are now in a double battle: One battle is a battle to hold action here and on the other side, to win there, an absolute victory that will erase Hamas."

"We're in a battle for our lives. A battle for our home, this is not an exaggeration, this is the war. It's do or die - they need to die," he stressed.