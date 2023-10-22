Palestinian death toll exceeds 4,600 in Gaza Strip since start of escalation - ministry

CAIRO, October 22. /TASS/. The number of Palestinian fatalities in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the latest escalation in the Middle East on October 7 has risen to over 4,600, and another 14,200 have been wounded, the Health Ministry of the Gaza Strip said.

"The total number of victims of the Israeli aggression since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza has increased to 4,651, including 1,873 children, 1,023 women and 187 senior citizens, another 14,245 people have sustained various injuries," according to a statement released on the ministry’s page on Facebook (social media site banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist in Russia).