Trucks delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza return to Egypt – TV

NEW YORK, October 21. /TASS/. The trucks that delivered humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing have come back to Egypt, CNN reported.

Citing a UN official, the television channel said that the Rafah border crossing is planned to be opened for more aid deliveries on October 23.

Earlier in the day, 20 trucks drove through the Rafah border crossing carrying humanitarian aid, which had been delivered by the international community to the airport of the Egyptian city of El-Arish in the northern Sinai Peninsula over the past few days. The Egyptian Red Crescent and the United Nations are supervising the cargo transportation.

There is no information yet whether foreigners and dual nationals will be allowed to cross through Rafah from Gaza into Egypt.