Sweden expects Turkey to ratify Stockholm’s NATO bid by late November

STOCKHOLM, October 21. /TASS/. Stockholm expects that Ankara will soon start the ratification process of Sweden’s NATO entry and the country will be able to join the alliance in a few weeks, the Expressen newspaper writes, citing a Swedish cabinet source.

"We expect that Turkey will start the ratification process of Sweden’s entry soon and it will be over within a few weeks," the source said, adding that the Swedish flag would be raised at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels. "We have no reason to expect otherwise," he noted.

The Swedish government coalition said that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg would arrive in Stockholm on October 24 for talks with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Defense Minister Pal Jonson.

Turkey and Hungary are the only two NATO countries that haven’t yet ratified protocols on Sweden’s accession to the alliance. Turkey particularly demands that Stockholm begin to practically implement an updated law on counter-terrorism and effectively prevent such incidents.