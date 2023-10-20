Israel strikes over 100 Hamas military targets in Gaza Strip overnight

TEL AVIV, October 20. /TASS/. The fighter jets of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) hit more than a hundred Hamas military targets in the Gaza Strip overnight, including an underground tunnel, weapons depots and command centers, the army's press service reported.

"Overnight, IDF fighter jets struck over a hundred terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization, including an underground tunnel, weapon warehouses, and dozens of operational command centers," the statement said.

The military added that a group of Hamas militants tried to fire rockets at an aircraft and was neutralized by a targeted strike on Gaza City. "A terror squad belonging to the Hamas aerial array was neutralized in a targeted strike [on] Gaza City, after they attempted to fire rockets at a jet," the press service said.

In addition, "terror assets and weapons located in a mosque in the Jabaliya neighborhood were destroyed, which was used as observation posts and staging ground by Hamas terrorists," the press service added. "During the strikes, Amjad Majed Muhammad Abu 'Odeh, a Hamas naval operative was who took part in the massacre of Israeli civilians in southern Israel, was killed," the army said.