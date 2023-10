WASHINGTON, October 20. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden claimed that his country was not seeking a military confrontation with Russia in Ukraine.

In his address to the nation on Thursday (Friday Moscow time) to defend additional military aid to Ukraine and Israel, Biden claimed that if Russia attacks a NATO ally, the United States "will defend every inch of NATO."

"We’ll have something that we do not seek," he said. "We do not seek to have American troops fighting in Russia or against Russia.".