Biden pledges to continue aid to Kiev, describes it as matter of US national security

WASHINGTON, October 20. /TASS/. Washington believes that providing further military assistance to the Kiev government is a matter of national security and needs to continue, US President Joe Biden said in a televised address to the nation.

"I know these conflicts can seem far away. It’s natural to ask: why does this matter to America? Allow me to share with you why making sure Israel and Ukraine succeed is vital for America’s national security," the US leader said, adding that his country will not stop its military assistance to the Kiev government.