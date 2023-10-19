North Korea ready to put into practice agreements reached by Putin, Kim

TOKYO, October 20. /TASS/. The authorities of North Korea are ready to put into practice the agreements reached during the country’s leader Kim Jong Un’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kim told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their meeting in Pyongyang.

"Kim Jong Un expressed our party and government’s unwavering commitment to fully implement the agreements reached during the Russian-Korean summit in order to create long-term, stable and future-oriented Korean-Russian relations of the new era," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.