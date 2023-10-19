Russian-North Korean friendly relations grow strong — Kim Jong Un

PYONGYANG, October 19. /TASS/. Friendly relations between Moscow and Pyongyang are growing stronger, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday.

"Now, following our meeting with [Russain] President [Vladimir] Putin in Russia in September, the relations of true friendship between our countries are growing even stronger. The atmosphere is very good, and our people pay greater attention to relations between our countries. It is a pleasure to meet you in these circumstances," Kim told Lavrov.