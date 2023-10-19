Death toll of Israeli strikes at Gaza Strip exceeds 3,700 — Health Ministry

CAIRO, October 19. /TASS/. The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since the beginning of another round of escalation has exceeded 3,700 people, with over 12,000 people injured, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

"A total of 3,785 killed and 12,493 injured in the continued Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip," the Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the death toll includes over 1,500 children, 1,000 women and 120 seniors. The Health Ministry underscored that "the Israeli occupation prevents hospitalization of the injured by medical brigades," adding that the Jewish state "carries out strikes and shuts down roads to hospitals."

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, a total of 69 Palestinians were killed and over 1,300 were injured in the West Bank since the beginning of the escalation.

The situation in the Middle East has escalated abruptly after an armed infiltration of HAMAS militant from the Gaza Strip into Israel. The HAMAS movement considers this attack a response to the actions of Israeli authorities towards the Al Aqsa Mosque at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Israel announced a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip and started carrying out strikes at the enclave and at certain areas of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes also take place in the West Bank.