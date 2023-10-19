First woman member of Hamas Politburo killed in Israeli attack on Gaza — Arab news outlet

CAIRO, October 19. /TASS/. Jamila al-Shanti, the first woman to join the Political Bureau of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, has been killed in the Gaza Strip, the London-based Arabi-21 news outlet reported, citing sources in Gaza.

According to the channel, al-Shanti became a victim of an Israeli attack on the enclave. Hamas has not yet commented on this information.

Al-Shanti is the widow of one of the founders of the Islamist movement, Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi. She continued her political activities after his death in 2004. In particular, al-Shanti headed the Ministry of Women's Affairs in Gaza, and in 2021 became a member of the Hamas Politburo.