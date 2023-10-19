At least 203 hostages held in Gaza, 306 servicemen killed since October 7 — IDF spokesman

TEL AVIV, October 19. /TASS/. The confirmed number of hostages held in the Gaza Strip has reached 203, while 306 service members of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been killed since October 7, IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

The IDF has "confirmed information about 203 hostages being held in the Gaza Strip," he said. Since October 7, "306 Israeli servicemen have been killed," the army spokesman added.

Hagari pointed out that the number of hostages held in Gaza is not final. "The confirmed information of 203 hostages has a high degree of reliability, we have notified 203 families. Some of the information is of medium and low reliability, for some we have no data. We will continue to report the information we have and remain in contact with the families [of the hostages]," Hagari added.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip as it has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.