Number of Israelis injured in Hamas attacks exceeds 4,600

TEL AVIV, October 19. /TASS/. At least 4,629 Israeli citizens have suffered wounds as a result of an attack on the country by supporters of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, Israel’s Health Ministry said on its official Telegram channel.

"So far, 4,629 of the injured have been taken to hospitals. Twelve of them are in critical condition, two hundred and seventy-nine are in severe condition," the Health Ministry said in an official statement as of 8:00 a.m. Moscow time.

On October 18, the Israeli Health Ministry reported that at least 4,475 Israeli citizens had suffered as a result of the Hamas attack. As many as 1,500 Israelis died in the conflict.