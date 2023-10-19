Russia, China helping ensure global energy security — Xi

BEIJING, October 19. /TASS/. Chinese-Russian energy cooperation is helping ensure energy security and sustainable development not only in these two countries but also worldwide, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

"[Energy cooperation between the two countries] is a model of equal, mutually beneficial and pragmatic cooperation between China and Russia, which is playing a positive role in ensuring energy security and sustainable development of the two countries and even the whole world," China’s Central Television quoted him as saying in an address to the participants in the Russian-Chinese energy business forum.

"China is ready to work with Russia to build a high-level energy partnership," he stressed.