OIC regrets UNSC failure to approve resolution on Middle East

DUBAI, October 18. /TASS/. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is disappointed that the UN Security Council failed to approve any draft resolution on the Middle East, the OIC Executive Committee said in a statement following an emergency session held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"[The organization] expresses its strong regret and condemnation of the failure of the United Nations Security Council and its inability to discharge its responsibilities by taking a decisive decision to halt the war crimes carried out by the Israeli occupying forces against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip and all Palestinian territory," the statement said.

According to the organization, this negatively affects "the Security Council's role in maintaining international peace and security and protecting unarmed civilians."