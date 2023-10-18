Turkey’s ruling party calls claims of Hamas’ involvement in hospital strike misinformation

ANKARA, October 18. /TASS/. The missile that hit the hospital in Gaza was launched from Israel, Spokesman of Turkeys’ ruling Justice and Development Party Omer Celik told reporters.

"There were claims that Hamas bombed the hospital. The US President also said that it was not Israel that hit there but someone else. However, all experts claim that the missile was fired by Israel. The claims of Hamas’ involvement are disinformation," he said.

Celik added that "international structures merely observe as millions of people on the tiny piece of land in the Gaza Strip have been subjected to bombardments for several days already."

"Israel claims its right for self-defense, but it is not about defense, but about implementation of plans that will spark an even greater fire in the region," he said.

On October 17, over 500 people were killed in a strike at the al-Ahli hospital in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian side blamed the Israeli Air Force, while Israel claimed that the incident was caused by a failed missile, launched by the Islamic Jihad group. Mourning was declared in Palestine, Syria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq and Lebanon. After the strike, the four-side summit in Amman, which was supposed to be attended by Presidents of Egypt and the US, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Joe Biden, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and King of Jordan Abdullah II, was cancelled.