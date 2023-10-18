Austrian President calls for independent investigation of strike at Gaza hospital

VIENNA, October 18. /TASS/. Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen called for a prompt investigation of the strike at the hospital in the Gaza Strip.

"Hospitals and medical personnel must enjoy protection under humanitarian law. An independent investigation must be carried out urgently in order to determine who is responsible for the missile strike," he said on social media.

On October 17, over 500 people were killed in a strike at the al-Ahli hospital in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian side blamed the Israeli Air Force, while Israel claimed that the incident was caused by a failed missile, launched by the Islamic Jihad group. Mourning was declared in Palestine, Syria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq and Lebanon. After the strike, the four-side summit in Amman, which was supposed to be attended by Presidents of Egypt and the US, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Joe Biden, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and King of Jordan Abdullah II, was cancelled.