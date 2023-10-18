Israel submits materials on Gaza hospital attack to UN Security Council — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Israeli authorities have sent materials available to them regarding the strike on the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City to the UN Security Council (UNSC), Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier highlighted the need for Israel to provide evidence of its non-involvement in the attack.

"We have sent various video footage that we have and evidence. We have provided it so that it can be used at a [UN] Security Council meeting," the envoy said. He added that Israel had not yet been invited to the UNSC meeting on developments in Gaza, but that an Israeli delegation was prepared to participate if invited.

Ben Zvi added that he lacked accurate data on the number of those killed in the strike. "The rocket fell on a car park. We have related photos," he said. According to the diplomat, this is why "it’s technically impossible" to talk about "hundreds of victims," and the number "is clearly different."

The Palestinian radical group Hamas claimed earlier that a strike on the Al-Ahli Hospital in the Gaza Strip had killed over 500 people and left hundreds wounded. Palestine blamed the attack on the Israeli Air Force but Israel said that the explosion had resulted from a misfired rocket launched by the Islamic Jihad group. Palestine and Syria declared three days of mourning for the victims. A four-party summit in Amman, which had been expected to bring together President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, President Joe Biden of the United States, President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine and King Abdullah II of Jordan, was canceled after news of the attack broke.