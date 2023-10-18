Parliamentary hearing on president’s impeachment kicks off in Georgia

TBILISI, October 18. /TASS/. Georgia’s parliament has launched an impeachment procedure against President Salome Zourabichvili at a plenary session, which is being broadcast live on the parliamentary website.

Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia ruling party, was the first to address the meeting, once again clarifying reasons for the president’s impeachment.

Zourabichvili and members of opposition parties are also present at the session. After the president delivers an address, lawmakers will be able to ask her questions. Later, debates will take place. A vote to impeach the president is expected to be held late on Wednesday.

Earlier, Georgia’s Constitutional Court came to the conclusion that Zourabichvili had violated the Constitution by taking work trips to European countries without the government’s permission. Consequently, the ruling party initiated an impeachment procedure. Zourabichvili will be impeached if 100 out of 150 lawmakers support the move. The ruling party has less than 90 seats in parliament.