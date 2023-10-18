US President Biden arrives in Israel — White House

TEL AVIV, October 18. /TASS/. President of the United States Joe Biden has arrived in Israel on Wednesday morning, the White House press office stated.

According to the press office, Air Force One landed at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv at 10:51 a.m. local time (7:51 a.m. GMT).

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier that President Biden would set off to Tel Aviv to "demonstrate his steadfast support for Israel" after the recent attack by the radical Palestinian organization Hamas, and consult on next steps.

The US president was later scheduled to travel to Amman, Jordan, but that visit was postponed indefinitely in the wake of the deadly strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip.