Over 300 killed in Israeli strike at hospital in city of Gaza

BEIRUT, October 17. /TASS/. Over 300 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike at the downtown area of the city of Gaza, Al Hadath reported, adding that Israeli missiles hit the Al Ahli Arab Hospital, also known as the Al-Ma’amadani hospital.

Previously, the media reported that at least 200 people were killed.

According to Al Hadath, many patients were outside waiting in line at the moment of the Israeli strike. The missiles also damaged nearby buildings, where people also got killed. According to eyewitnesses, the death toll may exceed 500 people.

Earlier, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila told Al Hadath that the Israeli command demanded that medical staff left buildings of 20 hospitals in the Gaza Strip, which will become targets for Israeli strikes within its military operation against the Hamas.