US Air Force B-52 bomber makes landmark touchdown in South Korea after joint exercises

SEOUL, October 17. /TASS/. A US Air Force B-52 bomber capable of carrying nuclear weapons took part in exercises with the South Korean military and landed on the country's territory for the first time, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The US aircraft conducted a drill with South Korea's F-35A stealth fighter jets. It then flew over the site of the ADEX international aerospace and military exhibition on its opening day in Seongnam City. The bomber landed at the Cheongju Air Base.

According to the agency, this is the first time a B-52 has landed on South Korean territory, although it has taken part in joint exercises over the Korean Peninsula on several occasions.

"This exercise once again demonstrated the high-end joint operational capability of the Korean and US air forces," the South Korean military said. The US nuclear-powered Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier was stationed in the South Korean city of Busan from October 12 to 16.

ADEX Seoul was founded in 1996 and is held every two years. This year, per the organizers, about 550 companies from 35 countries are participating, with the majority (347) being South Korean companies. The US representatives pointed out that this year the country's participation in the exhibition on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the alliance with South Korea will be more extensive than ever before.