UNSC to vote on Brazil's draft resolution on Middle East conflict on October 17

UNITED NATIONS, October 17. /TASS/. Voting on the Brazil-drafted UN Security Council resolution on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is scheduled for the evening of October 17, Brazil’s mission to the United Nations said.

According to the mission. The voting will take place at 6:00 p.m. local time (1:00 a.m. Moscow time on October 18).

On Monday, the UN Security Council did not adopt a Russia-initiated draft resolution on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The document was supported by five countries, namely Russia, China, the United Arab Emirates, Gabon, and Mozambique. Six nations - Albania, Brazil, Ghana, Malta, Switzerland, and Ecuador - abstained while the United Kingdom, the United States, France, and Japan voted against. Thus, the UN Security Council now has only the Brazilian draft. The Russian side suggested two amendments to the document. They are the condemnation of indiscriminate strikes on the Gaza Strip and a call for a humanitarian ceasefire.

After yesterday’s vote, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said that Russia was "deeply disappointed" by the results. "There is nothing in the resolution that can be questioned, because it is purely humanitarian in nature, and the only reason why the resolution was not adopted is that they (Western countries - TASS) did not want to support anything that came from Russia," he said.