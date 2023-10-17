TVEL signs agreement on radiation waste management in Belarus

MINSK, October 17. /TASS/. TVEL (Rosatom's fuel division) signed an agreement with the Belarusian Organization for Radioactive Waste Management on the potential creation and development of infrastructure for radioactive waste disposal in the republic.

In particular, the agreement provides for the development and implementation of a general framework for the creation of radioactive waste management infrastructure and the training of personnel for the operation, maintenance and monitoring of radioactive waste management facilities.

Belarus is currently developing a roadmap for the implementation of a project to build a radioactive waste disposal facility. The location of the facility has not yet been selected. Experts have previously reported that a radioactive waste disposal site in Belarus could be located near the Belarusian nuclear power plant in the Grodno region, as well as in the territory damaged by the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident.