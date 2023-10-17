Deciding Gaza’s status to pose 'global challenge' after Israeli operation — IDF spokesman

TEL AVIV, October 17. /TASS/. Determining the future status of the Gaza Strip will prove to be "a global challenge" after Israel wraps up its operation against the Palestinian radical movement Hamas, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said at a press briefing.

"We have seen various endings [to conflicts with radicals in Gaza]. The government is discussing how it could look like. Besides, it is a global challenge to figure out what the situation in the region will be like [after Israel completes its operation in the Gaza Strip]," Hagari stated.

The Israeli army spokesman pointed out that since October 7, the Israeli military "has carried out strikes on thousands of terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip," and the Israeli army "currently continues preparations for the next stages" of its operation.