Chinese experts view China, Russia as cornerstone of global stability

BEIJING, October 17. /TASS/. China and Russia act as the cornerstone of efforts to support global stability amid the growing negative influence of the United States in the international arena, the Global Times quoted Chinese experts as saying.

"Such suggestions [about Washington’s two-war construct with Beijing and Moscow] showed the US to be the major threat to global strategic stability, while China and Russia are the cornerstone of the global stability and relations between powers," Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University, said, commenting on increasingly aggressive sentiments from the US government regarding China and Russia.

His colleague, Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at the Renmin University of China, opined that the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and China "has become increasingly vital in safeguarding the international order, fairness, justice and stability." He told the Global Times that Beijing and Moscow shared unique duties in multilateral, regional frameworks, including BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Last week, a US congressional commission dealing with aspects of the US strategic posture published a report saying that the United States must be ready for possible simultaneous conflicts with Russia and China. In this light, the report said, Washington needs to strengthen alliances and enhance the modernization of its nuclear and non-nuclear weapons.