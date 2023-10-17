Israel attacks hundreds of military targets in Gaza overnight

TEL AVIV, October 17. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) hit more than 200 military targets in the Gaza Strip last night, the IDF reported.

"Overnight, the IDF attacked more than 200 military targets of Hamas and Jihad terrorist organizations across Gaza," the IDF said in a report on its Telegram channel. "IDF fighter jets stuck Hamas terrorist organization headquarters and killed a Hamas military operative," the Israeli military added. Also, an ammo depot and a bank used by Hamas for funding terror activity were struck.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7. The Palestinian movement described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place on the West Bank. Over 2,800 Palestinians have been killed and more than 11,200 have suffered wounds; in Israel, the death toll stands at about 1,500 and nearly 4,000 people have been wounded.