Poland’s ruling party in the lead after 95% of votes counted

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party gained the most votes in the recent elections after 95% of the votes were counted, according to data from the country’s National Electoral Commission that was released on Monday.

It gathered 35.98% of the votes, while the opposition Civic Coalition collected 30.17%. Two other opposition parties, the Third Way and Lewica, got 14.44% and 8.48%, respectively. The opposition’s combined result will enable them to get most of the seats in the lower house of the Polish parliament and sets them on course to form the cabinet.

The turnout reached record 73.66%. The electoral commission will wrap up the vote count on Tuesday.