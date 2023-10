MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The identities of the five journalists killed in the Gaza Strip has not been established yet, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"Over 3,000 civilians have been killed, about 11,000 wounded. There is no exact information about journalists yet, but we say five. It is not yet clear from which country they are from," the diplomat noted.