CAIRO, October 16. /TASS/. The number of Palestinians killed as a result of Israeli attacks since the situation escalated has reached 2,837, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

"The number of those killed in bombardments and shelling by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip has increased to 2,778, with about 10,000 people having been injured," the ministry said. According to its data, 59 people were killed and more than 1,250 were injured in the West Bank during the same period of time.