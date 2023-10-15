Experts to test water conditions near Fukushima Daiichi NPP

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Specialists of the marine environment studies laboratory of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and experts from three countries will visit Japan and take seawater samples in the area of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), the Nuclear Regulation Authority of Japan said.

IAEA specialists will stay in Japan from October 16 to 23 and will inspect the process of seawater and seafood gathering and methods of their examination. The team will also comprise experts from laboratories in Canada, China, and South Korea, appointed by IAEA.