Gazans not to flee Palestinian enclave to seek refuge in Egypt, says Hamas leader

CAIRO, October 14. /TASS/. Residents of the Gaza Strip will not leave the enclave amid the hostilities and will not take refuge in Egypt, Ismail Haniyeh, a senior political leader of the Palestinian movement Hamas, said.

"The Palestinians have the right to live on their land. There will be no fleeing Gaza, nor fleeing the West Bank, nor fleeing Gaza into Egypt," he said. "I have told my brothers in Egypt that our decision is to stay in our land and resist the Zionist plan supported by the US administration.".