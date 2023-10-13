Week after Hamas attack, Israel continues to identify hundreds of dead bodies

SHURA MILITARY BASE /Israel/, October 13. /TASS/. Identification of the remains of those killed in the attack on Israel by Palestinian radicals from the Hamas organization continues on the seventh day after the attack.

According to the latest figures, nearly 1,300 Israelis have been killed and more than 3,000 injured.

One of the centers, where mobilized army reservists and volunteers of the organization ZAKA (a collection of community volunteer emergency response teams in Israel) work, is located on the territory of the Shura Israeli military base, a TASS correspondent reports. According to staff estimates, the remains of about 800 victims of the Hamas attack, mostly civilians, are currently located there.

The remains, which are sometimes dismembered, are not handed over to relatives until the identification process is completed. Relatives of the victims are not allowed into the base. Rows of refrigerated containers containing bodies packed in plastic bags sit out in the open.

According to people working there, many of the bodies, among which there are children, are severely mutilated, making identification difficult. They do not show the remains to journalists, but the center's staff did open the doors of several containers for a short time so that a group of media professionals could see the scale of what happened.

As IDF Spokesman Richard Hecht explained to reporters, the military decided to open the doors of this closed army facility to "show the world the scale of the tragedy.".