Group of Arab nations within UN to demand that Guterres takes measures on Gaza situation

UNITED NATIONS, October 13. /TASS/. A group of Arab states within the UN will demand that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres uses his influence in order to take a number of measures to stabilize the situation in the Gaza Strip, Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine at the UN Riyad Mansour said before the beginning of the Security Council meeting on the Palestine-Israeli conflict escalation.

"We are going to meet with the Secretary General after the UN Security Council meeting and to ask him to use all his powers and moral authority in order to help us implement the plan that includes three points: a ceasefire, humanitarian aid and prevention of ethnic cleansings," he said.