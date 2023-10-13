Hamas calls on UN to take action against forced displacement of Palestinians

CAIRO, October 11. /TASS/. The Hamas movement has urged the UN and its Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to take action against Israel's attempts to forcibly remove Palestinians from Gaza.

"We call on the UN and UNRWA to take responsibility and to resist Israel’s systematic attempts to oust Palestinians by force," Hamas said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

The UN Secretary-General’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said earlier the Israeli authorities had notified the UN that 1.1 million Palestinians should move to the south of Gaza within 24 hours. Dujarric said this demand concerned all UN staff, as well as those who had taken refuge at UN facilities, including schools, medical centers and clinics.

The call addressed to the residents of Gaza to leave for the south of the enclave was soon uploaded to the official Telegram channel of the Israel Defense Forces’ press service.