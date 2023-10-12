Top Hungarian diplomat arrives in Moscow for Russian Energy Week

BUDAPEST, October 12. /TASS/. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto has arrived in Moscow to take part in the Russian Energy Week.

He also expects to discuss bilateral energy cooperation with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

"Arrival in Moscow. It’s getting cold and energy security is in the focus again," Szijjarto wrote on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

The top Hungarian diplomat also posted photos from the Moscow airport where he was welcomed by Hungarian Ambassador to Russia Norbert Konkoly.

Szijjarto said earlier that he planned to meet with Novak in Moscow to discuss the implementation of current energy agreements. According to the top diplomat, Hungary does not need any new agreements with Russia on oil and gas supplies because long-term contracts remain in effect.