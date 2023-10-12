Erdogan accuses US of trying to ‘fuel the flame’ of Gaza conflict

ISTANBUL, October 12. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the US of intent to "fuel the flame" of the Palestine-Israeli conflict.

"They say, the US sent a second aircraft carrier to the [conflict] region. Where is the US, and where is the Mediterranean, Israel and Palestine? What are you doing here? Does it suit the US to go there to fuel the flame?" the Turkish leader said during the meeting with the Turkey Youth Foundation in Ankara. The speech was aired by TRT Haber.

Erdogan also accused the West of inaction amid the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

"There is currently no water, bread, food, power in Gaza. All this is a gross violation of the universal declaration of human rights. Where is the West? Did it take any measures at all? No," the Turkish leader said.

According to Erdogan, Turkey opposes the spread of the Gaza conflict across the entire region and exerts active efforts to settle the conflict. Erdogan also stated that Turkey has intensified its efforts on delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestine.

He also said that he discussed the settlement of the conflict with leaders of 13 nations.

The situation in the Middle East has escalated abruptly after an armed infiltration of HAMAS militant from the Gaza Strip into Israel. The HAMAS movement considers this attack a response to the actions of Israeli authorities towards the Al Aqsa Mosque at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Israel announced a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip and started carrying out strikes at the enclave and at certain areas of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes also take place in the West Bank. Over 1,300 Palestinians were killed and over 6,200 were injured, with up to 1,500 Israelis killed and almost 4,000 injured.