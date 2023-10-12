Syrian Foreign Ministry accuses Israel of trying to escalate Middle East situation

BEIRUT, October 12. /TASS/. The Syrian Foreign Ministry has accused Israel of seeking to escalate the situation in the Middle East following the shelling of the airports of Damascus and Aleppo by the Israeli army, the Syrian state news agency SANA quoted the ministry’s statement.

"This aggressive attack lines up with the ongoing attempts by the occupation [Israeli] authorities aimed at spreading crises, escalating the situation in the region and diverting attention from the war crimes and crimes against humanity as well as the massacres they are committing against innocent Palestinians in the Gaza Strip," the statement said.