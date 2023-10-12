Officials discuss preparations for Venezuelan President’s visit to Russia — Cabinet

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Executive Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez held a meeting in Moscow within the framework of the Russian Energy Week, the Cabinet’s press service said.

"When talking to Delcy Rodriguez, Alexander Novak thanked her for supporting Russia’s position in the political sphere. The parties discussed interaction in oil and gas projects on the territory of the Republic and preparations for the visit of the country’s president Nicolas Maduro to Russia," the government said.