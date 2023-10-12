Egypt seeks US security guarantees for humanitarian corridors to Gaza — report

CAIRO, October 12. /TASS/. Egypt is seeking US security guarantees for humanitarian corridors that provide aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Al Arabiya television reported, citing sources.

Cairo also demanded that Palestinian military groups stop firing rockets during deliveries of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the report said.

Axios earlier reported, citing US and Israeli sources, that Israel and Egypt had reached an agreement in principle to set up a corridor for the exit of refugees from the Gaza Strip. The sources said that the implementation of these plans could be very difficult, as they will require a ceasefire. The news website reported more than 500 Americans and hundreds of citizens of other countries are stranded in the Gaza Strip.

The UN earlier said it was working with Cairo to set up corridors for the delivery of humanitarian aid from Egypt to Gaza. US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said the US is discussing with Egypt and Israel the possibility of setting up a corridor for the exit of refugees from Gaza.