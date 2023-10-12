Israel launches over 3,600 attacks on Palestinian radicals in Gaza since October 7 — army

TEL AVIV, October 12. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said they have carried out strikes on more than 3,600 targets belonging to Palestinian radicals in the Gaza Strip since October 7, using 6,000 munitions, the army press service reported.

"More than 3,600 targets were attacked. Among the attacked targets were command and control facilities, strategic military infrastructure, ammunition production workshops, reconnaissance facilities and launchers. As of now, about 6,000 bombs weighing 4,000 tons have been dropped on the Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement.