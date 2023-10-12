Thousands of Hamas radicals infiltrated Israel from Gaza Strip — defense minister

TEL AVIV, October 12. /TASS/. Thousands of militants from the radical Palestinian Hamas movement infiltrated the territory of Israel during the October 7 assault, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday at a briefing with defense ministers of NATO member states.

"Thousands of terrorists crossed our southern border launching thousands of rockets at the same time," the Israeli Defense Ministry’s press service quoted Gallant as saying in a statement.

The Israeli defense chief has personally visited border areas attacked by militants and, at the briefing, Gallant showed uncensored footage from the scene.

"The events of such scale never happened to the Jewish people since 1945. Over 100 people abducted, over 1,000 killed, over 3,000 injured, over 5,000 rockets fired and the figures are still on the increase," he said.

Gallant stressed that, in the wake of the recent developments, Israel is full of resolve to eradicate Hamas.

"This is a war for our future. We will change the reality on the ground… The Israeli Defense Forces will destroy Hamas… It will be a lengthy and difficult war, but we will prevail. Despite all difficulties, we are ready to protect our citizens from any threats," Gallant said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip.

Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip as it has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.

According to the latest official data, more than 1,200 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while almost 5,900 others have suffered wounds. In Israel, over 1,500 people have lost their lives and roughly 4,000 have been wounded.