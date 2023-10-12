Israel has no intention to go to war with Iran — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Israel has no intention of going to war with Iran, Israel’s ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi has said.

"We have no intention to start a war against Iran," he told a news briefing.

Ben Zvi added that Israel would respond if Iranian forces approached Israeli territories.

"If someone approaches our borders, there will definitely [be a response]," he said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, when Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement attacked Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and carried out strikes on targets inside Lebanon and Syria. Hostilities are in progress on the West Bank.

Almost 1,200 Palestinians have been killed in clashes and strikes, while over 5,900 have suffered wounds. In Israel, more than 1,500 people have lost their lives and over 4,000 have been wounded.