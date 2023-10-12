Egypt rejects idea of opening humanitarian corridors for Gaza refugees

CAIRO, October 12. /TASS/. Egypt has rejected any proposals to open humanitarian corridors for evacuation of civilians from the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported, citing sources in the Egyptian security services.

According to one of the sources, the issue of opening safe corridors for refugees wishing to leave the enclave were raised during Cairo's talks on humanitarian aid to Gaza residents with representatives of the US and other countries. However, the Egyptian leadership rejected these proposals.

The news agency said that Egypt has long restricted Gaza residents' access to its territory. Cairo, which often acts as a mediator between Israel and the Palestinians, always insists that both sides resolve conflicts within their borders, believing that this is the only way for the Palestinians to secure their right to statehood.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian Hamas movement staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip as it has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria.

According to the latest official data, more than 1,200 Palestinians have been killed since the renewed outbreak of violence, while over 5,600 others have suffered wounds. In Israel, over 1,500 people have lost their lives and roughly 4,000 have been wounded in clashes, including on the West Bank of the Jordan River.