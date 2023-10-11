Some 1,300 Israelis listed as killed in escalation with Palestine — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The number of Israelis killed in the escalation of the conflict with Palestine has climbed to 1,300, and the number wounded to 3,700, Israel’s Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi told TASS.

"So far, we have - as nobody knows exactly, the process is ongoing - 1,300 people killed, 3,700 wounded and about 150 more missing or in the hands of HAMAS. We do not know exactly who is where as they are still not giving lists. So that’s the situation. This is the most up to date thing we have," he said in response to a question.

The ambassador pointed out that Israel is still under missile attacks.

"They are pounding Tel Aviv right now. In total, about 6,000 missiles have been fired at Israel over the past three and a half days," the diplomat stated.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after HAMAS militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. HAMAS views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank. The health ministry of the Palestinian enclave reported that at least 1,100 Palestinians have been killed and over 5,300 others injured as a result of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip.