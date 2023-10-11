Wrong time to discuss creation of two states, Israel's ambassador to Russia says

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Israel believes that now is not the best time to discuss the creation of two states, the country’s ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi told TASS when asked to assess Russia's position on the need to create a Palestinian state.

"Our assessment is that it is not yet the time and the place [to create two states]. We have to decide what it will look like, with whom we will negotiate," he said.

"Everyone is saying, 'Let's make a [Palestinian] state.' What will that state be like? Will it be friendly or unfriendly to Israel? Or will it also want to continue various attacks? In general, there are a lot of things to which there is no answer," he pointed out. "It's good to propose negotiations, but we have to live in the realities that exist now," the envoy said.