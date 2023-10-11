Israel ready to facilitate evacuation of Russian citizens — ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Israeli side is ready to facilitate the evacuation of Russian citizens, the country’s ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi told TASS.

"One way or another, of course," he said in response to the corresponding question.

Ben Zvi also pointed to the fact that Israel's airport is open. "Whoever wants - sends their planes, takes [people] away. Poland just did it. Others have done it. The airport functions normally. There is nothing special to do, those who want to send planes and pick up people do so," he stressed.

"And by the way, planes to Moscow take off on schedule," the ambassador added.